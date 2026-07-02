5 ways to use aloe vera for skincare

DEBOLINA ROY
Soothing face mask
To make a deeply hydrating mask, mix some fresh aloe gel with honey. The honey will assist in attracting moisture, while the natural enzymes found in the aloe will help to soothe and reduce redness, making the combination very effective on dry or irritated skin.
Gentle makeup remover
Aloe vera and a small amount of organic coconut oil mixed can create a soothing and nourishing mixture that will help break down all types of stubborn, hard-to-remove eye makeup (even waterproof).
Acne treatment
Directly apply aloe vera to acne breakouts. Aloe vera naturally has salicylic acid, a powerful type of beta-hydroxy acid that can penetrate deeply into the pores and remove blockages.
Cooling eye gel
Prior to patting any gel beneath your eyes, place aloe vera gel in the fridge to cool. The cold temperature, combined with the natural anti-inflammatory properties, will help with puffy and dark circles.
Hydrating body scrub
Aloe vera gel mixed with some brown sugar is an excellent way to create a soft and soothing exfoliating scrub. It will help slough off dry and dead skin cells.