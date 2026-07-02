Don't make these mistakes with your eye shadow

Udisha
Skipping eye primer
Never apply eyeshadow on your bare eyelids unless you want them to crease. Always prep your eyelids with a good quality primer for a smooth eye make-up that will last all day.
Using the wrong brushes
Eye shadow palettes usually come with a sponge applicator but they are not effective. It is very important to use the right brushes for the perfect, blended look. Go for a fluffy brush for your crease and tap colour on the lid with a flat brush.
Applying eyeshadow after base makeup
This is a mistake many make. Doing your eye-make up last can ruin your base make-up because the residue of the eye shadow will definitely fall on your cheeks and under eye. To avoid these, get done with the eyes first and the rest can follow later.
Not blending enough
Blending the harsh lines on your eyelid is the most challenging yet most important for a seamless eyeshadow look. Make sure to give your eye make-up the time it deserves and softly blend the edges in circular motions so that the colours don't stand apart.