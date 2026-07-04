5 easy steps to make idli at home

Make the batter

To make the perfect idli batter, wash and soak 1 cup of skinless urad dal, a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds and 3 cups of idli rice for at least four hours. Once done, drain the water and grind the dal into a smooth paste while the rice is slightly coarse. Now, add a teaspoon salt and mix the entire thing and let it ferment for around 8 to 12 hours.