5 easy steps to make idli at home

Udisha
Make the batter
To make the perfect idli batter, wash and soak 1 cup of skinless urad dal, a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds and 3 cups of idli rice for at least four hours. Once done, drain the water and grind the dal into a smooth paste while the rice is slightly coarse. Now, add a teaspoon salt and mix the entire thing and let it ferment for around 8 to 12 hours.
Prepare the idli steamer
Once you are ready to cook, pour around 2 inches of water into the idli steamer or a pot. Let the water boil over medium heat. Take the idli mould and grease each mould with just a few drops of oil so that the batter does not stick to it.
Pour the batter
Now that the fermented batter has grown double in size, stir it gently. Carefully pour the batter into the mould but leave at least 1/4th room from the top so that the idlis can rise without making a mess.
Steam properly
Once the batter is in place and the water boiled, put the idli stand inside the steamer and close the lid properly. Steam the entire thing for around 10 to 12 minutes. Place a toothpick to check if the idlis have cooked all the way through.
Cool and serve
Your home-made idlis are ready! With the heat turned off, wait for a few minutes before you open the lid of the steamer. Let the plates cool down before you demould them. Once done, carefully take out the idlis with a wet spoon and serve it fresh with the classic chutney and sambar combo!