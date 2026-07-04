5 most surprising things at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding ceremony

DEBOLINA ROY
No celeb bridesmaids or groomsmen
The duo abstained from following any traditional norms with respect to the wedding party. Rather than having an array of celebrities present at the altar, they preferred to limit themselves to just their brothers and sisters.
Officiated by Adam Sandler
What is more astonishing is that the popular comedy star, Adam Sandler himself, was the one who conducted the marriage ceremony. The long-time personal friend of the two celebrities officiated the wedding for the famous couple.
An arena transformed Into a castle
Wedding planner Mark Seed gave a new look to the world-famous Madison Square Garden. He turned the former stadium with no windows into a magical paradise filled with thousands of apricot roses and an actual castle built right in the middle of it!
A bold billboard proclamation
When the couple said their vows, Midtown Manhattan was notified in an impressive way. Madison Square Garden’s huge digital billboards lit up the night sky in New York City with the creation of a very unique sign announcing the couple’s marriage in bright lights: “JusT&T Married!”
A Dior bride
The bride wore a stunning gown by Jonathan Anderson from the Haute Couture show at Dior. This was Jonathan's first celebrity wedding dress, and it was complemented by custom-made Louboutin shoes and classic Cartier pieces.