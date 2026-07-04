8 sari mistakes that add volume to your look

Subhadrika Sen

Choosing heavy fabrics

Thick brocades, starched cotton sarees or stiff fabrics can add extra volume to the drape.

Fabrics with oversized prints

If the prints on the saree is very large, it can make the frame look bulky.

Kaushik Banik / Pexels

Making very wide pleats

While draping, making too many pleats or too wide pleats can create bulkiness around the waist.

Thick-bordered saree

Thin or medium-length borders work better than wearing a saree with thick borders.  

Ill-fitted blouse

The fittings of the blouse also adds volume to the body. Try to always get your blouses tailor made for this reason.

Going for horizontal stripes

The broader or wider the design elements, the more it adds to the body.

Heavy petticoat

Wearing bulky petticoats, or thick fabric petticoats can add volume to the silhouette

Bulky pallu

Avoid making too many pleats on the pallu and bulking it up. Instead pin it up with a few pleats or leave one layer open.

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