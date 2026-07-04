Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding: 5 strict rules that kept their special day completely private

DEBOLINA ROY

No phones policy

Guests underwent a mandatory electronic screening process when entering the event venue in New York. The gadgets were confiscated to make sure no information got leaked online.

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Non-Disclosure Agreement

All guests, even those from the closest family circle, signed an NDA. Notably, the contract imposed no monetary penalty, serving only as a strong psychological warning to respect the privacy.

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Aerial drone protection

Madison Square Garden’s huge enclosed roof prevented aerial paparazzi and any media drone from intruding on the event. The special design of the venue allowed over 1,000 guests in attendance to celebrate freely.

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No plus ones

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding had a black-tie dress code. The arriving guests were escorted straight to the entrance of the venue in a convoy of black sports utility vehicles.

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Black tie dress code

To ensure that no uninvited guests entered the very protected inner circle, the couple put into place a 'no plus one' rule. Each guest on the VIP list had to be personally known to the couple.

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