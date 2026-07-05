4 different types of hummus you can make at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Beet hummus
The roasted beets provide the deep magenta hue. The sweetness of the roasted beetroot, combined with the acidity of the crumbled feta cheese, provides you with a stunning presentation of vegetable crudites.
Avocado hummus
Fresh avocado gives this dip its buttery and rich creamy texture. It will make it the best addition to ordinary chicken Mediterranean nachos.
Roasted red pepper hummus
The blend contains a strong smoky flavour from the roasted bell pepper. Adding just a dash of smoked paprika adds depth to this blend. It is an ideal choice to use with eggs or breakfast bowl dishes in the morning.
White bean hummus
If you cannot use chickpeas, cannellini beans make a nice substitute that has a delicate flavour and creamy texture. Combined with tahini, garlic, and lemon, it can simply be topped off with some cilantro.