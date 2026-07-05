4 home remedies to keep ants away from your kitchen naturally

DEBOLINA ROY
Cinnamon oil
Ground spice is fatal to foraging insects because they breathe it in and suffocate quickly. You can create a barrier that will keep the destructive colony of pests from crossing into your kitchen by using a Q-tip to dip into cinnamon oil.
Peppermint spray
Mix 20 drops of peppermint essential oil with water to create an extremely strong deterrent. When sprayed onto window sills and doors, it disrupts the complex scent trails of insects.
Borax bait
An effective syrup can be made with Borax, sugar, and water (in equal parts). This is one of the best home remedies to kill ants, because it acts like a slow poison in their body.
Baking soda
Mix equal amounts of baking soda and powdered sugar. It is a highly effective method to eliminate ants, as the acids created from the reaction will destroy them quickly.