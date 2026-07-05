4 upcoming food festivals across India no foodie shouldn't miss

DEBOLINA ROY

7 Sisters Food Festival, Radisson Hotel Delhi MG Road

Till July 21

This festival celebrates the bold, unfiltered umami & fermented flavours found in tribal kitchens. Look forward to things like enriched yak milk cheese, strong-flavoured axone (fermented soy), black sesame bases, smoky meats and a strong heat from bhoot jolokia pepper.

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Mela Mexicana at SOCIAL, Pan India

July 31

This restaurant offers a creative mix of traditional Mexican and authentic Indian flavours by offering both chicken tikka tinga toasts and mutton seekh tacos. The menu includes dishes like corn chivda chaat or an indulgent chocolate cake with flan.

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The Monkey Burger Fest, Monkey Bar Bengaluru

Till July 25

Exclusively made for providing layered flavours, all four burgers come with exclusive in-house sauces. The non-vegetarian versions offer juicy pork, mutton, chicken and buttermilk-fried chicken thighs along with curry leaf mayo.

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Monsoon Express Culinary Journey, Novotel Bengaluru

Till July 25

Taking inspiration from Indian railway stations, this expansion of the buffet area showcases the essence of monsoon on a plate. Some of the dishes include Galouti Kebabs, Roomali Rotis, Kachoris, Bhutta, and Vada Pav.

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