Easy steps to make the fluffiest pancakes at home

Cook with patience

Cooking is all about patience and making pancakes is no exception. Now that your batter is ready, take a non-stick flat pan and heat it over medium-low heat. Grease the surface with some butter or oil so that the batter doesn't stick. For one pancake, pour around 1/4 cup of batter onto the pan in a circle. Once the edges look cooked and bubbles appear on top, get ready for the next step.