Easy steps to make the fluffiest pancakes at home

Udisha
Gather the ingredients for the batter
Take a bowl and add 1.5 cups all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoon (tbsp) sugar, 1 tbsp baking powder and 0.5 teaspoon (tsp) salt, and give them a good whisk. In another bowl, take 1.25 cups warm milk, 1 egg, 4 tbsp melted butter and 1 tsp vanilla extract and mix well.
Give it a good mix
Next, combine the wet and dry ingredients. Pour the liquid mixture into the dry bowl and whisk it properly till they have a consistent texture. However, stop before the batter is silky smooth, ensure that lumps are present if you want fluffy pancakes.
Let the batter rest
Once mixed, let the batter rest for around 15-20 minutes so that the flour is properly hydrated and the baking powder is activated properly. This ensures that you have soft, fluffy pancakes later.
Cook with patience
Cooking is all about patience and making pancakes is no exception. Now that your batter is ready, take a non-stick flat pan and heat it over medium-low heat. Grease the surface with some butter or oil so that the batter doesn't stick. For one pancake, pour around 1/4 cup of batter onto the pan in a circle. Once the edges look cooked and bubbles appear on top, get ready for the next step.
Flip with confidence
This is the trickiest part of making pancakes. To ace the perfect pancake flip, take a thin, wide spatula that can scoop up the pancake from beneath without causing a mess. Once the spatula is under the pancake, flip it quickly. Now, cook the other side for no more than two minutes. If both sides your pancakes are golden brown, it is ready to be served with some honey or maple syrup!