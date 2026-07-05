How to make the viral creamy avocado and chilli cheese toast

Udisha
Prepare the bread
Choose a bread of your choice. Make sure it is a thick slice, like sourdough and toast it with some butter until golden brown and crispy.
Make the creamy base
The creamy base on the toast is the dealbreaker. Spread a generous layer of mayonnaise or cream cheese all over the toast and make sure it is evenly spread. You can mix some mashed avocado with the spread for an enhanced taste.
Layer the avocado
Cut the avocado into thin pieces and beautifully decorate them on cheese layer, covering the entire surface of the bread.
Torch and season with fire
Sprinkle some shredded cheese of your choice on the avocado. Put the toast into the oven for just a minute so that the cheese can melt perfectly and everything comes together. Add some chilli oil and enjoy your Creamy Avocado and Chilli Cheese Toast!