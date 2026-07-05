Make homemade pistachio paste in just 5 steps

Subhadrika Sen
What do you need? Take 2 cups of raw unsalted pistachio, a pinch of salt, vanilla extracts and neutral oil (optional)
Blanch: Though optional, it is recommended that you blanch the pistachios. Boil water, add the pistachios to it for a minute, and then transfer them to ice water. Remove the pistachio skins and leave them to dry off completely.
Dry Roast: Either dry roast them on a pan, or place them on a baking tray for 8-10 min at 150 degree Celsius. Let it cool before proceeding further.
Blend: The blending happens in four stages. They become crumbs, then fine powder, then form clumps and the neutral oil helps them combine to a smooth paste.
Oiling: Keep a bowl of neutral oil in hand. Keep adding one teaspoon of neutral oil till the smoothness is reached.
Storage: Once the desired consistency is reached, store the pistachio paste in an air tight container and use as needed.