Udisha
Organ strain
Herbal or green tea are good for your health but you must drink them in moderation. Excessive amounts can harm your liver and kidneys due to the plant compounds that can become toxic when taken in high doses.
Digestive issues
Some herbal teas contain tannins which can harm the stomach lining. Drinking more than 2 cups a day can cause nausea and acid reflux, especially if you are on an empty stomach.
Nutrient blockage
The tannins, when consumed excessively prevents your body from effectively absorbing the nutrients essential for your body, like iron.
Medication interactions
Teas like chamomile or danger can have a significant impact on how your body reacts to prescription medications, only when taken in large amounts. It is always advised to not drink more than 2 cups of herbal or green tea a day, for the perfect health benifit.