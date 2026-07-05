World Biryani Day 2026: 5 rules every purist swears by

Dharitri Ganguly
Rice grains must be single and long
If the rice clumps together, or breaks, it is anything but a Biryani. Premium, fragrant, aged basmati or specific regional grains must be cooked to exactly 70-80% before layering, so that when served, every single grain would stand independent, fluffy yet perfectly moist.
Dum-style cooking is non-negotiable
True biryani purists reject shortcuts like pressure cooking or wok-tossing. Authentic biryani requires sealing the pot with dough to trap steam, allowing meat juices and spices to infuse deeply into every layer of rice.
Veg Biryani? No, that's a pulao
To a purist, true biryani requires slow-cooked meat. Without the rich fat and stock from mutton or chicken to give the rice its signature mouthfeel, an entirely vegetarian version is simply a pulao or tehri.
Never overpower with masala
Amateur biryani is often drowned in greasy tomato-and-onion gravy. A masterpiece balances subtlety with aromatic depth, boasting of spices like saffron and cardamom should whisper. A perfect plate features a beautiful gradient of white, yellow, and orange grains, showing the spices were layered with restraint rather than mixed into a uniform paste.
You have to have Biryani with your hands
A Biryani is meant to be eaten with your hands. Mixing the aromatic rice, the tender meat, and the cool raita with your fingers is part of the sensory experience that no fork or spoon can ever replicate.