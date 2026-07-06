4 countertop traps that are making your kitchen look cluttered

DEBOLINA ROY
Dirty dish piles
Having empty bowls and plates lying around will quickly cause your place to feel like a dump. Wash everything up the moment you are done eating so that you can avoid bacterial growth.
Bulky small appliances
Using appliances just once a week still takes up space. Storing them in cabinets is more effective than putting them on the counter. It is one of the most important tips to declutter your kitchen counter.
Scattered food packages
Snack boxes and bread bags should stay in the pantry rather than consuming the limited space meant for your chopping surface and creating an untidy atmosphere.
Stray spice bottles
When you're done cooking, leaving your spices and herbs out leads to a cluttered kitchen. It helps you keep your surfaces tidy if you put your stuff away in a cabinet.