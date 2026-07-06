4 reasons why your concealer is creasing

Udisha
Skipping eye cream
Always make sure that your skin is hydrated before you apply make up. If the skin under your eyes is dry, the concealer will crease along the fine lines and highlight them. Apply a lightweight eye cream to avoid this.
Applying excess product
Be very careful about the amount of concealer you are using. More product usually does more harm and thick layers of concealer can easily crease along the folds of your skin. Start with a small amount and blend it well so that it looks like your second skin.
The wrong formula
Assess your skin properly before purchasing a concealer. If you have dry skin, a heavy, matte formula will inevitably crack. Similarly, a greasy formula will never blend well on oily skin.
Forgetting setting powder
Setting powder helps lock liquid concealers. Dab some translucent setting powder over the concealer to make sure it stays in place and doesn't crease.