4 things you should not have on an empty stomach

DEBOLINA ROY
Citrus fruits
Acidic fruits stimulate the secretion of excess gastric acid. The extreme acidity can then irritate the gastric lining and lead to symptoms such as acid reflux, heartburn, or gastritis.
Black coffee
The high levels of caffeine in morning coffee can increase stomach acid secretion, which can put stress on your digestive tract. It can spike your cortisol levels, which can create anxiety and metabolic dysfunction.
Raw vegetables
Raw salads can overload an unbuffered gut with harsh insoluble fibres. These complex structures can cause abdominal swelling, gas, and cramps. Fat-soluble vitamins also will not be absorbed unless consumed with a fat source.
Spicy foods
Spicy food contains powerful capsaicin that irritates the lining of your stomach. It leads to increased dilation of the lower oesophageal sphincter, resulting in significant heartburn, severe cramping, and immediate diarrhoea.