5 simple ways to prevent rice from becoming sticky while cooking

DEBOLINA ROY
Rinse the grains thoroughly
Rinse raw rice with cold water several times before cooking it. This process removes excess starch from the grains that would otherwise make them stick together and clump in the pot.
Maintain proper water ratios
Make sure you use exactly 1.5 cups of water for every cup of rice. If you pour more than this, the rice will soak up excess water and won't turn out fluffy.
Stop stirring the pot
Don't remove the lid until the rice is done cooking. Don't be tempted to stir the rice because stirring the grains will break them apart and release their internal starches and create a gooey mess.
Simmer on low heat
Put the water in a pot and heat until boiling. Reduce heat to the lowest setting possible. Boiling the water at a high temperature will cause the water to evaporate too fast. So the rice won't be cooked evenly.
Let the rice rest
Let the pot rest undisturbed off the burner for a minimum of 10 minutes. It allows for an even distribution of steam through the rice, ensuring it doesn't turn out sticky.