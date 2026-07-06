9 ways to reduce overnight body aches

Subhadrika Sen
Suitable mattress and pillow: Oftentimes, back and neck aches happen due to the use of unsuitable pillow. Check which one works for you and use that.
Stretch before sleep: A way to stay fit and digitally detox is to do a few simple stretches before and after waking up from your slumber. Areas like neck, back, lower back, and hips should be particularly focused.
Sleep in correct position: Maintain the right posture while sleeping. Avoid sleeping on your stomach and aim for a side or back sleeping position. Use support pillows when needed.
Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water and liquids throughout the day is the unsaid remedy for every problem in the body.
Proper diet: Eat spinach, eggs, proteins, yogurt etc that help in improving muscle mobility and reducing pains.
Warm bath: Taking a warm bath before sleeping helps in improving blood circulation and relaxes tensed muscles.
Physical work: Engage yourself in some sort of physical work – exercises, running, walking, sports, during the day to get rid of work induced stiffness.
Treat sore muscles: Use heat pads or alternate between hot and cold pads on sore muscles.
Ease tension: Try to work on your stress levels and ease them up before sleeping, each night.