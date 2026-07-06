As Aamir Khan gets married for third time, here’s a look at actors, actresses who married at least thrice

Lakshmi

Actress Lakshmi, who predominantly works in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema, has been married three times. She first married Bhaskar, with whom she has a daughter, actress Aishwarya Bhaskar. The marriage later ended in divorce. She then tied the knot with Malayalam actor Mohan Sharma in 1975. The couple separated after a few years and finalised their divorce in 1980. The actress later married actor and director Sivachandran in 1987, and they have remained together.