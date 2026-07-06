As Aamir Khan gets married for third time, here’s a look at actors, actresses who married at least thrice

Prattusa & IANS
His first marriage was with actress Richa Sharma in 1987. The couple welcomed their daughter, Trishala Dutt, in 1988. His second marriage was with Rhea Pillai in 1998. The couple separated in the early 2000s and finalized their divorce in 2008. In the same year, Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata Dutt in a private ceremony. The couple welcomed twins, a son and a daughter, in 2010.
Kishore Kumar married three times before his 4th and final marriage. He first married Ruma Guha Thakurta in 1950. The couple had a son, Amit Kumar, before divorcing in 1958. In 1960, he married legendary actress Madhubala.
He first married Nandini in 1997, but the two later separated with their divorce finalised in 2008. He then married actress Renu Desai in 2009. He has two children from his marriage with Renu. The couple parted ways in 2012. In 2013, Pawan Kalyan married Russian actress Anna Lezhneva. The couple have two children together.
Actress Lakshmi, who predominantly works in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema, has been married three times. She first married Bhaskar, with whom she has a daughter, actress Aishwarya Bhaskar. The marriage later ended in divorce. She then tied the knot with Malayalam actor Mohan Sharma in 1975. The couple separated after a few years and finalised their divorce in 1980. The actress later married actor and director Sivachandran in 1987, and they have remained together.
Actress Neelima Azeem first married actor Pankaj Kapur in 1975, and they later welcomed their son, Shahid Kapoor, before they took divorce in 1984. She married actor Rajesh Khattar in 1990. The couple had a son, Ishaan Khatter, and parted ways in 2001. The actress then married Raza Ali Khan in 2004, but that marriage also ended in divorce.