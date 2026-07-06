How a 10-second ice water facial can reduce morning facial puffiness

Udisha
Constricts blood vessels
Dipping your face into a bowl of ice water for 10 seconds in the morning is an effective skincare hack to reduce puffiness. The icy water narrows down the blood vessels, which significantly reduces the fluid and blood from rushing to your face, thus preventing swelling in the morning.
Drains retained fluid
When we sleep, lymphatic fluids accumulate under the skin due to our posture. However, the jolt of cold water can stimulate lymphatic drainage by moving the fluid trapped in the facial tissues.
Tightens and tones skin
The ice cold water is also good for tightening the skin because the extremely low temperature leads to slight contraction of the tissues which makes the skin firmer and less tired.
Gives a fresh glow
A plunge into a bowl of ice water will definitely wake you up and your body feels the burst of energy too. Once your face is out of the water, your body has a mechanical reset as fresh blood rushes back to the surface, making you appear fresh and giving you a natural glow.