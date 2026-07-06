How to make the viral dot cake at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Prepare the base
Mix the plain flour, the cake flour, the caster sugar, the baking powder, the salt, and the black sesame flour into a bowl. Use a whisk to mix the ingredients well and evenly before proceeding to mix them in the subsequent steps.
Mix the wet ingredients
Slowly incorporate the vegetable oil, egg, vanilla essence, whipping cream, and sour cream or plain yoghurt into the dry dough. Stir and mix together after the addition of every ingredient, but do not overmix to get the ideal dot cake mixture.
Bake the sponge
Grease and lightly flour three ramekins, and then pour the batter to fill them evenly. Once done, bake in a preheated oven until the tops spring back to touch and a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
Cool before frosting
Let the cakes cool until they cool off, then place them in an airtight container. It will help to seal the moisture and make sure that the cakes stay soft until sent for decoration.
Make the buttercream
Cream together the softened butter, sugar, salt and vanilla extract until light and fluffy. Then, gradually add in the warmed milk or water and beat until the frosting is well combined.
Add sprinkles
Apply thick frosting over the top of each cool cake and keep swaying it from side to side. Dip it into the coloured sprinkles and serve it.