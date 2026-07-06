How to make your hair grow faster?

Udisha
Eat healthy
Getting regular micro-trims is not the only that helps you grow your hair. For healthy and long hair, you must eat right. Include food rich in protein, vitamins and irons in your diet and quit oily and junk food.
Massage your scalp
Increased blood circulation is good for your hair. Massaging the scalp on a regular basis boosts blood circulation and stimulates hair growth by taking nutrients and oxygen to the roots. For added benefits, get an oil massage every week.
Prevent hair breakage
Good hair care is key to quick hair growth as well. Make sure that your hair is well conditioned and moisturised to avoid split ends and breakage. Also, avoid harsh towels and switch to microfibre ones to reduce hair loss.
Limit heat and chemicals
Heat styling and unnecessary chemical treatments can prevent and even reduce hair growth. If you want long hair that grows fast, avoid heat styling and chemical bleaching. If you must use dryers and straighteners, never skip the heat protectant spray.