"Italian" food that you will not get in Italy

Udisha
Most of the time, when you say you love "Italian" food you are actually referring to dishes that are not exactly, Italian. Either the dishes are different in Italy despite having the same name or they are result of cross-cultural exchanges that have led to invention of fusion dishes. The following list might shock you, so brace yourself.
Spaghetti and meatballs
Pasta and meat are not to be mixed in Italy because they are two separate meal courses. While an extremely popular dish in many parts of the world, Italy will never serve you big chunks of meat on top of your spaghetti.
Pepperoni pizza
While Pepperoni pizza exists in Italy, it is very different from what you get in other countries. Usually, this dish will make you think of pizza with circular chunks of processed meat. In Italy, however, 'peperoni' refers to bell papers, so ordering this pizza will get you a vegetarian one!
Spaghetti bolognese
Another classic "Italian" dish, this dish does not exist in the European country. While the Bolognese sauce (ragù alla Bolognese) is very Italian, chefs their think slender strands of spaghetti cannot hold the heavy, ground meat sauce. Instead, the Bolognese sauce is combined with wide, flat ribbon pasta for the perfect flavour profile.
Garlic bread
All of us love the delicious, buttery serving of garlic bread thinking it an Italian delicacy. However, this is an invention outside the borders of Italy where as an alternative, you can order their famous Bruschetta which has the perfect kick of garlic.