Rathyatra 2026: 5 festivities in and around Kolkata that you shouldn’t miss

Subhadrika Sen
Mahesh Rath Yatra: Situated at 1.5 hours from Kolkata, it is believed to be the oldest in the area running for over six centuries.
Guptipara Rath Yatra: When here, don’t forget to witness the Bhandar Loot ritual where devotees ‘loot’ the sacred offerings. This Rathyatra has been in existence since the 1700s and is only 2 hours away from the city.
Mahishadal Rath Yatra: The area around the heritage Mahishadal Rajbari awakens to the prayers of Lord Jagannath during this time. Located around 3 hours away from Kolkata, this is ideal for a short festive trip.
Rajbalhat Rath Yatra: Situated 2 hours away from the city, this is a quieter celebration maintaining traditional practices. It also hosts a Rath Yatra which people look forward to.
ISKCON Kolkata: In the city of Joy, this is the largest gathering and celebration held every year. Complete with kirtan, chariot pulling, cultural performances, Prasad distribution and a grand fair, it attracts hundreds of devotees each year.