Your cotton pillowcase may be ruining your night skincare

Udisha
Absorbs your products
Cotton is a porous fabric that can absorb your creams and serums like sponge. Do not jump into bed right after you do your night skin routine because your pillowcase might benefit more than your face!
Dehydrates your skin
Cotton can also draw out the natural essential oils in your skin, leaving it dehydrated and the skin barrier, flaky. This will lead to excess production of oil, making your face greasy.
Causes friction wrinkles
Cotton pillowcases usually have a rough texture which rubs against your face when you are asleep at night. Over time, the constant friction can lead to creases and cause wrinkles.
Harbours acne-causing bacteria
These pillowcases absorb and trap oil, dead skin cells, sweat and drool while you sleep at night. Your pillowcase, which often turns yellow due to this reason, becomes a surface on which bacteria can thrive, which can nullify your skincare and cause breakouts.
Switch your cotton pillowcase
The perfect alternative to cotton pillowcases are the ones made of pure mulberry silk or high-quality satin. They are good for your skin and do not absorb your moisturiser or serum. They also do not cause rough friction and are extremely comfortable to sleep on.