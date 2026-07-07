4 tips to choose the correct skincare routine for sensitive skin

DEBOLINA ROY
Eliminate synthetic fragrances: Look for fragrance-free, hypoallergenic products for safe use. A sensitive skin care routine must eliminate synthetic fragrances and other irritating chemicals. These products often cause irritation and allergic reactions.
Switch to creamy cleansers: Pick creams or cleansers that are not foaming but still help your skin maintain a good lipid barrier. A sensitive skincare routine should stay clear of traditional soaps.
Maximize barrier moisture: Prefer using thick and creamier moisturisers over lightweight lotions in order to lock in moisture. Choose creams with barrier-repairing products including squalane, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid.
Deploy mineral sun protection: Sunscreen is an essential in daily skincare. Having a broad-spectrum formula made with physical blockers like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide will sit on the skin and reflect harmful ultraviolet rays.