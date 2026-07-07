5 common hacks to fix your leaky faucets

DEBOLINA ROY
Identify leak source: The very first action to take is to identify the source of the leak. Look out for the faucet's tip, the base, and under the sink to find out the source.
Clean the aerator: The spout is often blocked by debris and mineral scale that accumulate in its filter. If you remove the aerator from the faucet and scrub it with white vinegar overnight, it will help eliminate the blockage.
Replace worn O-rings: Alterations in rubber parts, namely, flattening or cracking, are responsible for the continuous leak from the valve. Purchasing a simple replacement kit will help you change ruined seals and fix the connections.
Tighten mounting connections: It is important to check the fittings that hold your fixture to the sink countertop regularly. Make sure the nuts are being tightened up fairly. Otherwise, water will start accumulating below the fixture.
Upgrade hoses: Old plastic water pipes underneath the sink often crack and burst as a result of pressure. But if they are swapped with sturdy stainless steel braided lines, the leaking will stop.