5 quick recipes using mango seeds that should be in your cookbooks

Subhadrika Sen
Flavoured Spread/Butter: Roast two mango seed kernels. Mix it along with honey, cinnamon, salt, and peanut/almonds. Blend these till you get a butter-like consistency. If needed, add unsalted butter. You mango seed butter is ready.
Hummus: Mix one boiled mango seed kernel, chickpeas, tahini sauce, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil and cumin seeds. Once it blends to give a smooth and creamy consistency, your hummus is ready.
Mango Seed Cracker: Roast mango seed kernels and grind it into a powder. Take this powder and mix it with whole wheat/ragi/bajra, olive oil, salt, sesame seeds. Use water to knead. Spread it as thin strips on a butter paper, cut it into squares or leave it as strips and bake till crispy.
Chutney: Move over mango chutney, it’s time for mango seed chutney to shine. Blend boiled mango seed kernel, green chilly, grated coconut, ginger, salt, and lemon juice. Temper with curry leaves, mustard seeds and dried red chilli.
Curry (Veg/Non-Veg): Boil mango seed kernels. Cook it with chopped onions, tomato, coconut paste, tamarind and curry powder. You may add vegetables or a choice of your meat to make the curry wholesome. Serve it with rice.