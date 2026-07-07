6 kitchen ingredients that can naturally remove bad odour from your refrigerator

DEBOLINA ROY
Baking soda
You can use baking soda as a universal deodoriser. It chemically neutralises acid and basic odours. Every 30 days, put an open bowl of baking soda in the centre of your refrigerator.
Coffee beans
Reused ground coffee is extremely effective at absorbing unpleasant odours. They are effective for eliminating strong odours like onions or fish. Pour them into an open container and replace them every 14 days.
Activated charcoal
Activated charcoal is capable of reducing lingering odours at a gradual and consistent rate by targeting VOCs. Change it approximately every 30 to 45 days.
Lemon slices
Lemon slices naturally refresh your home and remove any light fruity, fermented, or floral smells. You can place three thick lemon slices on a small dish and replace them every two to three days.
White vinegar
Use white vinegar to fix your appliance's strong smell overnight. Mix an equal amount of white vinegar with warm water and leave it open for six hours to reset the baseline and eliminate odour.
Oats
Uncooked oats make a great natural absorbent of humidity and bad odours. Place a bowl full of uncooked oats inside your refrigerator so they can absorb greasy odours.