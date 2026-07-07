7 ways to include your furry friends in your wedding

Subhadrika Sen
Announce your forever or conduct your pre-wedding shoot with your furry friends as part of it
Make sure they are a part of your wedding invitations – on print or digitally.
You can feature custom models of your companions on the wedding cake as a cake topper or elements.
Make your wedding pet-friendly where guests can bring their furry buddies. Create a photo booth with pop-up elements for them to have fun too.
Make custom tailored coats or dresses for your furry friends matching with the theme of your wedding.
Give them special roles. Ideally they are the ring bearer, but other titles like flower pup, guest greeter etc work well.
Let them walk you down the aisle and if they are involved in a blooper, laugh it off, capturing the memorable moment forever.