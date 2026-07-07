How to make a hazelnut latte at home without flavoured syrup

Atreyee Poddar
Skip the coffee shop markup — this homemade hazelnut latte uses real toasted hazelnuts for a warm, nutty flavour no bottled syrup can match. Ready in about 15 minutes.
Ingredients: 2 tablespoons toasted hazelnuts, 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, 3 tablespoons water, 0.5 cups strong brewed espresso or coffee, 1 cups whole milk, 0.3 teaspoons vanilla extract, 1 teaspoons hazelnuts, chopped, for garnish.
Toast the hazelnuts: Toast 2 tablespoons hazelnuts, toasted in a dry pan over medium heat for 3-4 minutes, shaking often, until fragrant. Crush roughly.
Make hazelnut syrup: Combine crushed hazelnuts with 2 tablespoons granulated sugar and 3 tablespoons water in a small saucepan over low heat. Simmer gently for 5 minutes, then strain into your serving cup.
Brew the coffee: Brew 0.5 cups strong brewed espresso or coffee using an espresso machine, moka pot, or strong drip coffee, and pour into the cup with the syrup. Stir to combine.
Steam the milk: Heat 1 cups whole milk with 0.3 teaspoons vanilla extract until steaming, then froth using a frother, whisk, or by shaking in a sealed jar.
Assemble and serve: Pour the milk over the coffee, top with 1 teaspoons hazelnuts, chopped, for garnish, and serve immediately.