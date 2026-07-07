How to make no-churn ice-cream at home?

Udisha
Whip the cream :Take two cups (approximately 480 ml) of cold heavy whipping cream and pour it into a large bowl. Whip the cream on medium to high speed until you see stiff peaks forming.
Fold in the milk: In another bowl, take 1 can of sweetened condensed milk and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and stir them together. Now, fold this mixture into the whipped cream until combined.
Add the mix-ins: You can customise the flavour of your no-churn ice-cream and add in crushed cookies, chocolate cookies, gems, crushed nuts or chopped fruits. Stir these mix-ins gently into the remaining mixture.
Freeze until firm: Pour the entire mixture into a flat pan or container which is air-tight. Make sure the top is smooth. Freeze the mixture for at least 6 hours or overnight until the texture is firm like an ice-cream and easy to scoop.