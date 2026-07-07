How to optimise your home WiFi speed

Udisha
Centre your router
The placement of your WiFi router is the most important for the optimal network. Make sure to place it in a open spot in the middle of the house, that has some elevation instead of keeping it hidden or at a lower level.
Use 5 GHz
When connecting devices, choose the network wisely. For high power devices like televisions and laptops, always connect to the 5 GHz band. The slower 2.4 GHz band is more crowded and works well only for smaller devices like phones.
Disconnect old tech
Never keep all devices in the house connected to the WiFi as they would end up slowing the connectivity. To avoid the crowd, unplug older electronic devices that have low to no use.
Restart monthly
Like every electronic device, your WiFi also needs to reset. To ensure uninterrupted, high connection, restart your router at least once a month so that it can reboot and can get rid of frozen connections.