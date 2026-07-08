5 regional kadhis across India

DEBOLINA ROY
Punjabi Kadhi Pakodi
This variant features a rich and smooth yoghurt sauce enhanced with spices and green chillies. Deep-fried gram flour fritters known as pakodis are dipped in the hot, bubbling sauce and served with steamed rice.
Gujarati Kadhi
It is light, runny, and extremely comforting. The combination has the perfect balance of sweet and sour notes. It is cooked with fresh yoghurt, ginger, and curry leaves, which are seasoned with jaggery and tempered with mustard seeds.
Sindhi Kadhi
This regional kadhi uses roasted gram flour and includes lots of seasonal vegetables like drumsticks and okra. The unique tartness of the recipe comes from tamarind or kokum.
Maharashtrian Kadhi
Ideal for the scorching days of summer, this light dish has a very strong aroma and is quite refreshing. A nice batter of curd and besan is poured onto the aromatic spice mix consisting of ginger-garlic paste, fenugreek seeds, and hot green chillies.
Rajasthani Kadhi
This dish is a true representation of the spicy and vibrant flavours of West India. It is usually prepared without adding veggies or pakoras and relies heavily on the roasted red chillies and fenugreek seeds.