5 warm beverages enjoyed globally beyond tea, coffee, and hot chocolate

Subhadrika Sen
Amazake from Japan: Is a drink made from fermented rice. It has a sweet and creamy texture and is often served in shrines during festivities.
Salep from Turkey: Made with orchid tubers, sugar and milk, this thick and cinnamon-flavoured hot beverage is a crowd favourite since the Ottoman era.
Sbiten in Russia: Is a delight for those who love to drink honey or mulled wine. Long before tea was introduced, the people simmered honey with spices to keep their blood warm.
Sahlab from the Middle East: Milk is mixed with sahlab (starch) powder and thickened to form this warm drink. It is often garnished with cinnamon powder, grated coconut and chopped pistachio.
Atole from Mexico: Is a delightful fusion of corn flour, water/ milk, unrefined cane sugar and cinnamon. It often forms a breakfast staple in the country.