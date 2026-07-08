5 ways to make your neem leaf fry less bitter

Subhadrika Sen
Pick younger leaves: Light green young leaves are naturally less bitter than their deep green counterparts.
Blanch them before frying: Give your neem leaves a quick boil and an even quicker dip in ice cold water. The blanching techniques remove some of the bitterness while keeping the flavour, texture and nutrients intact.
Pair your neem leaf fry: Only eating neem leaf may make it very bitter. Thus, always fry the leaves and add them to vegetables so that the intensity decreases. Or else, while eating pair it with rice, dal, or vegetables and sprinkles the crunchy leaves on top.
Fry well: A lot depends on the frying technique as well. Never over-fry or char the leaves. Always go for medium-fry in mustard oil.
Sweet treats: If you don’t want to eat neem leaves as it is, then add sweetening agents naturally to reduce the bitterness. This includes sprinkling some jaggery or caramelising an onion with it etc.