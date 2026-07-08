6 coffee rituals around the world every coffee-lover should experience

DEBOLINA ROY
Ethiopia
Ethiopia's prolonged rendezvous pays tribute to the historical birth of coffee. The three stages of coffee preparation are called abol, tona, and baraka. Made using a clay pot (jebena), this ordinary brew is an easy way to enhance your social circle.
Italy
The swift Italian coffee culture favours speed and simplicity rather than savouring the drink. Locals usually consume their espresso standing up at the bar.
Turkey
The old method of making coffee in Turkey involves brewing up the grounds in a cezve pot. After having the coffee, the pot is turned upside down so that a skilled tarot card reader can use it to predict the future.
Japan
Japanese modern speciality cafés view the pour-over coffee preparation technique as a true form of artistry. It involves pouring piping hot coffee directly over ice. The hot water extracts the vibrant aroma from the beans, and ice instantly chills it down.
France
In France’s renowned pavement cafés, people are inclined to take it easy. They devote time to tasting the delicious café au lait while observing the hustle and bustle of their surroundings.
Vietnam
The process of Vietnamese coffee brewing involves a phin filter. The coffee drips slowly onto your sweetened milk, which keeps you from rushing and allows you to chat with friends.