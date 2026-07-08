What are the differences between broth and stock? 4 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
The core ingredients
Broth is about getting a light-flavoured concoction simply from simmering meat and vegetables. Stock is about making use of bones and marrow for an intense flavour.
Total simmering time
The broth takes less than an hour to make because of the quick infusion of flavour from meat. Stock involves a long and slow fermentation process. Cooking stock takes up to 24 hours.
Texture and consistency
The broth has a very liquid, clear quality which remains unchanged even when cooled. The stock has a very thick, gelatin-like consistency and richness due to the natural collagen and gelatin from the bones.
Culinary applications
The broth that has been seasoned is meant to be eaten immediately as a light soup that brings comfort. However, stock is simply used as an ingredient to form a base.