Dharitri Ganguly
Prep the Prawn Paste
Pat 250 gm, deveined prawns completely dry with paper towels, roughly chop them. Add chopped prawns, garlic, ginger, spring onion, egg white, soy sauce, sesame oil, white pepper, and cornflour, and make a chunky et sticky paste in a food processor.
Spread and Assemble
Trim the crusts off your white bread slices for cleaner triangles. Divide your prawn paste equally among the slices. Use a butter knife or spatula to spread it smoothly all the way to the very edges, making the layer slightly thicker in the middle.
The Sesame Coating
Scatter your sesame seeds onto a wide, flat plate. Take a slice of bread and press it paste-side down firmly into the seeds so they form a thick, even layer over the prawn mixture. Cut each slice diagonally into two or four triangles.
Fry to Golden Perfection
Heat about ½ inch of oil in a wide frying pan over medium heat until it reaches roughly 180°C. If you want an alternative version, spray the basket and both sides of the assembled toast generously with oil. Air-fry at 180°C for 6 to 8 minutes, flipping halfway through.