How to make the 5-minute mug cake?

Udisha
Mix the dry ingredients
Take 4 tablespoons (tbsp) of flour, 2 tablespoons of sugar and 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder in a microwaveable mug and whisk them together till they are properly mixed. Add just a pinch of salt and baking powder and mix again. Make sure that there are no lumps.
Add wet ingredients
To the dry mixture, pour in 2 tbsps of milk and one tbsp of melted butter or vegetable oil. Mix them altogether until properly combined. Make sure that the batter is smooth and even. Using a fork will help you get rid of any lumps.
Add toppings
For the extra crunch and taste, you can add in toppings of your choice such as crushed nuts, gems, chocolate chips or even peanut butter. However, do not stir them in, place them in the centre of the batter and let them sink.
Microwave and cool
Now, microwave the mug for at least a minute. Poke the cake with a toothpick to see if it has cooked all the way through. Once done, let it rest and cool for at least too minutes before digging in! You can spray some whipped cream for the fancy touch.