Make delicious, creamy coconut curry ramen with this recipe

Udisha
Aromatics and paste
Take a pot and place it on medium heat. Heat 1 tablespoon (tbsp) of vegetable oil and add 2 cloves of mined garlic, 1 tbsp of grated ginger and 2 tbsps of Thai red or yellow curry paste, depending on the flavour you want. Cook all of it for a couple of minutes till the aroma comes out.
Cook the broth
Now, take 1 can of full-fat coconut milk and 2 cups of chicken or vegetable broth. Pour them into the paste and stir it well till it is properly combined. Heat the liquid and bring it to a simmer before adding 1 tbsp of soy sauce and brown sugar each. Continue to simmer and stir for 5 more minutes to bring out the flavour.
Cook the noodles
It is now time to add the instant ramen noodles. Take two blocks and put it directly into the broth that is simmering. At this point, you can add chopped vegetables, chicken cubes or some leafy greens for added flavour. Cook the entire thing for a few minutes, until the noodles has cooked properly.
Finish and serve
Once cooked, turn off the heat and add some lime juice for a tangier flavour. Decorate your ramen bowl and garnish with some chopped coriander, boiled eggs and add some chilli sauce if you like it spicy. Enjoy your coconut curry ramen while it is hot!