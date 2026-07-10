4 health tips to keep in mind when you are travelling in high altitude

Udisha
Ascend gradually
If you are travelling to a spot that has high elevation, make sure that your body has time to adapt. Don't climb up thousands of feet in a single day. Divide the journey so that you can make a stop or two along the way, giving your body enough time to acclimatise.
Stay hydrated
We forget to hydrate yourself when are in high altitude locations because the temperature is cold and comfortable. However, at this elevation, the air can be dry and if you don't drink enough water, you might suffer from dehydration.
Eat light, carb-rich meals
Eat carefully. Digestion is slower in high altitude regions and so it is better to skip food that can be difficult to digest, such as spicy items. Stick to light meals and complex carbs and make sure the ingredients are fresh.
Listen to your body
Be careful with how your body reacts and always monitor it. If your body shows sighs of altitude sickness like headaches, nausea or dizziness, do not travel higher and get enough rest. If needed, descend to a lower level.