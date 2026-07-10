Don’t skip these 6 sweets during your Rath Yatra trip to Odisha

Subhadrika Sen
Khaja: This dry Prasad comprises deep-fried multi-layers with a sugar syrup coating.
Chhena Poda: Odisha’s most popular sweet the Chhena Poda is the state’s response to a burnet cheese cake.
Malpua: Sugar syrup soaked pancakes made of mashed banana, fennel, flour, cardamom and milk is a regular in the Chhappan Bhog offered to Lord Jagannath.
Pitha: Deep-fried flour, semolina or rice cakes with a sweet filling, the pitha is a crowd favourite. One gets many varities like the Poda Pitha, Arisa Pitha or the Kakara Pitha.
Ladoo: Two types of laddoo’s-Khai made of puffed rice and Magaja made of roasted gram flour are festival favourites.
Rasabali: These deep fried chhena squares with a cardamom milk soak has been a traditional sweet of the Baladevjew Temple of Kendrapara. However, with time it has garnered a fan base for itself during the Rath Yatra too.