Here's how to make the viral sushi pop at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Cook the sticky rice base
Wash the short-grain rice and cook it with a 1:1 water ratio. Allow the rice to simmer for up to 15 minutes and let it rest for another 10 minutes before adding the seasoned rice vinegar, sugar, and salt.
Prepare fresh fillings
Cut fresh salmon or tuna into smaller pieces accurately to make sure the layers are evenly spaced. In case you wish to make the viral sushi pop with vegetarian fillings, you can use mashed cucumber and avocado.
Mix the crunch and sauces
Collect your crunchy components. Mix hot mayonnaise sauce or zesty citrus dressing to provide extra flavour to your viral sushi pop.
Begin with base layering
Begin with a layer of rice into the bottom of your push pop container. Afterward, add sheets of crispy seaweed into the mix, followed by a layer of fresh seafood and vegetables and keep repeating it.
Pack the layers firmly
Take seasoned rice and layer it tightly at the bottom of your push pop container. Add in crispy sheets of seaweed, then follow that up with layers of your chosen fresh seafood and fresh vegetables.
Insert stick to create the pop
Slide the internal plastic disc inside the container base, then firmly click the extending handle stick into place. Securely sealing this bottom mechanism transforms your handheld layered creation into a functional, pushable viral sushi pop treat.