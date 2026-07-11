4 ways to use lotus stem in your meals

DEBOLINA ROY
Honey chilli lotus stem
This trendy Indo-Chinese dish substitutes potatoes with thin and crunchy stems. The crunchy stems are coated in a hot glaze of honey, soy sauce, garlic, and red chillies, resulting in one of the easiest lotus stem recipes.
Lotus stem kofta curry
By grating the root, you can create light and airy dumplings combined with chickpea flour and an assortment of warm seasonings. Cooked in a rich tomato-cashew gravy, this dish goes well with rice or roti.
Crispy lotus stem salad
Inspired by Thai street food, julienned and fried lotus stems are tossed in fresh mint, cilantro, crushed peanuts, and a spicy lime and fish sauce dressing. It provides an extraordinary mix of textures and appealing tastes.
Baked lotus stem chips
It's a healthier, oven-fried substitute for potato chips. The finely sliced rounds are seasoned with olive oil, sea salt, and smoked paprika and baked until golden brown and crispy.