5 ingredients that can be used to make natural dyes at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Beetroot
Fresh beet juice is a great source of beautiful dark red and pink colours. Chop the beets and boil them for the juice that will give cotton or linen fabrics a beautiful hue.
Turmeric
Turmeric can help create bright orange and deep yellow colours. The commonly found spice can be dissolved easily in hot water, making it one of the fastest ways to create natural dyes.
Spanish onion skin
The skins of Spanish onions create lovely yellow and golden colours. Stewing these bald skins brings out the warm shade.
Spinach leaves
The bright green colour can be created by brewing spinach leaves. When new spinach leaves are crushed and boiled, their chlorophyll is extracted, thus offering a beautiful green colour.
Blueberries
Blueberries bring shades of indigo and dark purple into your fabrics. Crush the fruits and boil them to get a thick, rich dye.