Bamboo shoot achar: Your step-by-step guide to making this Northeastern delicacy

Subhadrika Sen
Cut the thick outer layer of bamboo shoots and cut them into small pieces of any shape you choose.
Boil them in hot water. Drain. Dry them before further use.
Dry roast spices like mustard seeds, fenugreek, and fennel. Grind them coarsely next.
Heat mustard oil in a pan. Add ginger-garlic and stir. Add the coarsely grinded masala.
Add bamboo shoots and stir well till the shoots are coated with the masala.
Add lemon juice or vinegar to complete the process.
Let the mixture cool completely before storing it in an air-tight container. Let it sit for 2-3 days before you starting eating.