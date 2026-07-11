Empire State Building: 6 fascinating facts beyond weddings and proposals

Subhadrika Sen

Architectural Marvel: Back in the 1930s, the 102-floored building took a little over a year to be fully constructed, a feat in those days.

Evan Joseph

Gold Rush: The ceiling mural of the iconic lobby is made with 23 karat gold and aluminium. It also has two art deco chandeliers welcoming everyone.

Activities: On a clear day, the Observation Deck gives uninterrupted views of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Massachusetts. It also hosts a museum with nine galleries inside.

Light it up! : From President Roosevelt’s official win to lighting up during festivals and ceremonies, The Empire State Building has glowed like a beacon of identity for New York for decades.

Stay –fit: Did you know that there is an Annual Run-Up event for athletes where they run from the lobby to the 86th floor of the building?

Hollywood calling: It has been a hotspot for shooting films like King Kong, Sleepless in Seattle and more. It has also hosted celebrity shows of Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Jimmy Fallon, Backstreet Boys and others.

Evan Joseph
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