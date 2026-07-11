Empire State Building: 6 fascinating facts beyond weddings and proposals

Subhadrika Sen
Architectural Marvel: Back in the 1930s, the 102-floored building took a little over a year to be fully constructed, a feat in those days.
Gold Rush: The ceiling mural of the iconic lobby is made with 23 karat gold and aluminium. It also has two art deco chandeliers welcoming everyone.
Activities: On a clear day, the Observation Deck gives uninterrupted views of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Massachusetts. It also hosts a museum with nine galleries inside.
Light it up! : From President Roosevelt’s official win to lighting up during festivals and ceremonies, The Empire State Building has glowed like a beacon of identity for New York for decades.
Stay –fit: Did you know that there is an Annual Run-Up event for athletes where they run from the lobby to the 86th floor of the building?
Hollywood calling: It has been a hotspot for shooting films like King Kong, Sleepless in Seattle and more. It has also hosted celebrity shows of Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Jimmy Fallon, Backstreet Boys and others.