How to make tandoori chicken in air fryer?

Udisha
Prepare the chicken
Take some juicy pieces of chicken thighs or drumsticks and pat them dry using a paper towel. Make some diagonal cuts into the pieces so that the marinade can seep into the chicken, resulting in a flavourful tandoori chicken.
Make the marinade
The marinade is the most important part of the recipe. For a kilogram of chicken, take two cups of Greek yogurt, two teaspoons of lemon juice along with red chilli powder, garam masala, cumin, coriander and salt. Add half a tablespoon of ginger paste and around two cloves of minced garlic. Mix it well together.
Marinate
Once the marinade is complete, coat the chicken pieces properly, ensuring that the entire meat is marinated properly. Cover the bowl and let it rest for as long as possible, and overnight for the perfect flavour.
Air fry
Now, preheat the air fryer to 200°C or 400°F. Sprinkle some oil (not more than one tablespoon) onto the marinaded chicken before layering them nicely on the basket. Cook each side of the chicken for around 25 minutes, until it achieves the perfect flavour and is cooked properly.